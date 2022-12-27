FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A man intentionally struck a woman with his car in an apparent domestic assault in Queens Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

The man, 36, was driving his Ford Explorer eastbound on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing when he hit the 41-year-old victim just before 5:30 a.m., police said. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver was taken into police custody at the scene, officials said. The charges were pending.

The man and the woman are either married or divorced, according to sources.