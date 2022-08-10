RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — A driver fleeing from a traffic stop in Queens stuck three people, including a toddler, then drove off, police said Wednesday.

Officers stopped the car in Ridgewood around 5:10 p.m. near George Street and Wyckoff Avenue, officials said. They approached on foot and asked for the driver’s license. When they ran the license, they realized it had been suspended and asked the driver to step out of the car.

The driver ignored them and sped off, hitting a 2-year-old girl, a 28-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, police said. The girl suffered a wrist injury, the woman suffered a knee injury and the man suffered a leg injury. All three were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver abandoned the car in Brooklyn, where it was later recovered by police. He fled on foot. Police were still looking for him on Wednesday night. Officials have not yet released a description of the driver.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).