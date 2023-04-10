CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 20-year-old man died after he crashed his car into a tree in Queens early Sunday, authorities said.

Raeven Rishi was driving a Hyundai SUV eastbound on the Grand Central Parkway at around 5:20 a.m. when he swerved to avoid a collision and veered across three lanes before hitting the tree in Corona, police said. Rishi suffered severe head and bodily injuries and died at the hospital.

A passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said. No other cars were involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

