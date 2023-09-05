WILLETS POINT, Queens (PIX11) — When describing the battle to extinguish a stubborn warehouse fire in Willets Point, Queens, FDNY Queens Borough Commander Joseph Ferrante said its location presented both a problem and a solution.

“Due to a low water pressure in this area, it was very challenging for us. But this building is very close to the bay. We had our special operations units, and we drafted from the bay — several engines in sequence to keep the pressure up, and then supplied the tower ladders with that. And it worked very well,” said Ferrante.

The fire started at around 10 p.m. Monday. By early Tuesday, around 200 firefighters and EMS workers were on the scene. Five firefighters suffered non-life-threatening, fatigue-related injuries.

AIR11 showed what fire officials identified as the source of the problem – an old patchwork of wooden roof planks.

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) uses the massive building as a fleet facility.

“It’s a heavy timber roof. And that’s where the fire was contained. You could almost look right through the building. The contents weren’t burning. It was all in that roofing area, which due to that heavy wood created a very spectacular looking fire,” said Ferrante.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said there were no injuries to any agency workers assigned to the site.

“We have 24-hour security. It was one of our people who made the call. Thank God no one was inside,” said Rodriguez.

There was some concern about toxic fumes coming from the building. However, people across the other side of Flushing Creek in Downtown Flushing told PIX11 News they weren’t bothered by any fumes from the fire.