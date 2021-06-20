Dog tied to cinder block found in water off Queens: sources

QUEENS — A dog’s body was found tied to a cinder block in the East River off of Queens on Sunday, sources said.

Officers were called by the NYPD Harbor Unit to Riverside Drive and 161st Street for reports of a floating object in the water, police said. They later determined it was a dog’s body.

Police launched an investigation into the incident.

