Dog tied to cinder block found in water off Queens: sources

QUEENS — A dog’s body was found tied to a cinder block in the East River off of Queens on Sunday, sources said.

Officers were called by the NYPD Harbor Unit to Riverside Drive and 161st Street for reports of a floating object in the water, police said. They later determined it was a dog’s body.

Police launched an investigation into the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

