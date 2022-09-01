FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — After the largest food pantry in downtown Flushing was evicted from a NYCHA development, the community came together and decided to do something about it, creating the Flushing Food Collaborative, and feeding hundreds of families.

At the Free Synagogue of Flushing, the lines were long with families who needed food. Three community organizations pooled their resources to fill in the need. Three hundred bags of food were distributed, and they will keep giving every week.

Volunteers line up on Sanford Avenue weekly to feed hundreds of families waiting in the hot sun, like 65-year-old Lian Ying Liu. Liu said she is on a fixed income and needs a bag of food to get through another week. John Park is the executive director of the Minkwon Center, a nonprofit that helps provide critical resources for families in downtown Flushing.

Park said the hunger crisis in his community is at a breaking point. Alarming new data reveals that monthly visits to New York City food pantries and soup kitchens are up 69% compared to 2019 and rising, according to City Harvest and FeedNYC.

The Free Synagogue of Flushing and Kissena Synergy, a community service group, have been lending a hand and making it happen.