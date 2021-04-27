Detective hit in head with stick while investigating Queens crime scene

FLUSHING, Queens — An NYPD detective processing a crime scene in Queens Monday was hit in the head with a large stick by a Bronx man walking down the sidewalk, police said.

Video of the encounter was posted to social media my the Detective’s Endowment Association. It shows the man walk up to the detective with two large sticks — one in each hand. He used one of the sticks to hit the detective in the side of the head, then ran down the street.

Welcome to NYC!



Even as our Detectives investigate crimes they’re attacked by emboldened criminals, who have quickly realized there are no consequences for law breakers in our city.



The DEA is calling for this violence to be fully prosecuted as we look to file civil charges. pic.twitter.com/3FuiBEEcE1 — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) April 26, 2021

The detective was processing the scene of a robbery at 39-07 Prince Street that took place earlier Monday at around 5 a.m. The attack happened at about 11:50 a.m., police said.

The detective was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries; he worked for the department’s Crime Scene Unit.

Akeele Morgan, 25, of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

“Welcome to NYC!” a tweet from the Detective’s Endowment Association reads. “Even as our Detectives investigate crimes they’re attacked by emboldened criminals, who have quickly realized there are no consequences for law breakers in our city. The DEA is calling for this violence to be fully prosecuted as we look to file civil charges.”