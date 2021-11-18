Deployed stun gun strikes Queens fence 8 kids were leaning against; Children taken to hospital: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — Men deployed a stun gun in Queens on Thursday afternoon, striking a fence eight children were leaning against, police officials said.

The children, all between the ages of eight and 10, were all taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said. They said they felt a slight vibration from the stun gun deployment.

The men who used the stun gun, both in their 20s, fled from the Seneca Avenue scene after the early afternoon incident, officials said.

It was not immediately clear why the men deployed the stun gun into the fence.

The children may be students at PS 305 in Queens. PIX11 has reached out to the Department of Education for comment.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Man sentenced for friendly fire death of NYPD detective

Queens nurse vanished after going out for walk; wife riding No. 7 train to find him

Queens residents continue to recover from Hurricane Ida

Street vendors hold event to promote business

COVID and schools: Vaccine rollout, classroom closures

COVID outbreak closes Queens elementary school

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter