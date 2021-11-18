Deployed stun gun strikes Queens fence 8 kids were leaning against; Children taken to hospital: NYPD

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — Men deployed a stun gun in Queens on Thursday afternoon, striking a fence eight children were leaning against, police officials said.

The children, all between the ages of eight and 10, were all taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said. They said they felt a slight vibration from the stun gun deployment.

The men who used the stun gun, both in their 20s, fled from the Seneca Avenue scene after the early afternoon incident, officials said.

It was not immediately clear why the men deployed the stun gun into the fence.

The children may be students at PS 305 in Queens. PIX11 has reached out to the Department of Education for comment.

