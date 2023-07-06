RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A Department of Environmental Protection worker was killed and another injured in an overnight crash in Queens, authorities said.

A Mercedez Benz struck the DEP truck near Lefferts Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard in Richmond Hill at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. The DEP employee, 38, was ejected from his seat and suffered head and bodily trauma, police said. He died at the hospital.

The DEP truck driver, 40, suffered minor injuries and the 24-year-old operating the Mercedez was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.