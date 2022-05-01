FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A delivery driver died after he was shot in Queens Saturday night, police said.

The 45-year-old victim was driving by on his scooter in the vicinity of 108th Street and 67th Drive to deliver food when the suspect fired shots in the area, hitting the victim in the chest, according to authorities. The suspect fled the scene before the police arrived at around 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where officials pronounced him dead.

An investigation by police is ongoing. There have been no arrests made in connection to the shooting.

