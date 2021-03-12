Death of woman found dead in car trunk in Queens ruled a homicide: NYPD

Police believe Destini Smothers, left, was found dead inside the trunk of a car in South Ozone Park, Queens, on March 10, 2021. Smothers, 26, was reported missing in November 2020, police said. (Credit: NYPD handout; PIX11)

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — The death of a woman whose body was found in a trunk of a car in Queens has been ruled a homicide, police announced Friday.

Destini Smothers died of blunt impact injury to the head with skull fracture and brain injury, according to authorities.

Smothers, 26, a resident of Troy, New York, was last seen in Far Rockaway, Queens, and reported missing in November 2020, police said. She lived in Troy with her boyfriend.

Her body was discovered Wednesday morning when a tow truck driver attempted to remove the vehicle, a black Toyota, on Lefferts Boulevard in South Ozone Park, according to the NYPD.

Family members of Smothers said they had been desperately searching for her since November.

She disappeared after a night out for her birthday at an Astoria bowling alley. Her boyfriend had said the two got in a fight when she walked out of his car without any of her belongings.

They say the discovery further substantiates their belief that the victim’s boyfriend was up to something, as he had been driving the car that was found.

Video showed a vehicle on top of a tow truck bed, surrounded by police tape, Wednesday morning. The vehicle was experiencing mechanical difficulty, prompting the operator to open the truck in search of a spare tire. That’s when Smothers’ body was found.

Police have yet to determine the owner of the vehicle.