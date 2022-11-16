ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — The death of a 3-year-old Elmhurst boy is being probed as a homicide after cops responding to a report of the toddler choking found him unconscious and bruised, according to authorities.

The parents of Shaquan Butler called 911 around 7:40 p.m. Sunday to report that the boy was choking inside their home on Queens Boulevard near Hillyer Street, according to police. Butler was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While responding, police observed bruising across Butler’s body, officials said. The death has since been deemed a homicide by the city medical examiner.

Police are interviewing Butler’s parents, according to an NYPD spokesperson. No criminal charges had been filed as of early Wednesday, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.