WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) — The death of a man whose badly decomposed body was found beneath a couch inside a Woodhaven apartment is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities.

A review by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the man, whom police have not yet been able to identify, suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck and back, officials said late Thursday.

Officers made the grisly discovery on June 29 while responding to a 911 report of a foul odor emanating from an apartment on Jamaica Avenue near 77th Street, authorities said. After gaining entry to the unit, police found the man’s body pinned beneath a couch, officials said.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).