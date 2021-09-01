Deadly Queens fire caused by electric bike battery, FDNY says

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deadly house fire in Ozone Park, Queens

FDNY and NYPD members on the scene after a house fire in Ozone Park, Queens that left a 9-year-old boy dead and nine others hurt early Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, officials said. (PIX11 News)

OZONE PARK, Queens — An electric bike battery caused Wednesday’s Queens fire that left a boy dead and others injured, officials said.

This is the third death from an electric bike battery this year, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. Nine people were hurt in the Ozone Park blaze.

“We’ve had numerous fires, numerous injuries, property damage, all caused by charging these batteries in these bikes,” Nigro said.

The fire broke out in a three-story building at 81-19 102nd Road, near 81st Street.

Remi Miguel Gomez Hernandez, 9, was killed in the blaze.

