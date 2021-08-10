Flames shoot out of a building during a fire in Elmhurst, Queens on Aug. 10, 2021. (Citizen App)

ELMHURST, Queens – One person was killed in an explosion at a Queens apartment building Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded around 10:25 a.m. to a report of an explosion at a six-story residential building located at 73-01 41st Ave. in Elmhurst, according to the FDNY.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered there had been an explosion in the penthouse above the sixth floor, with heavy damage to the apartment and an outside wall, fire officials said.

“We have a collapse; it is a very unstable situation right now,” FDNY Chief Thomas Currao said.

Video from Citizen App showed large flames shooting from the top floor of the building, as well as bricks falling from the walls.

The building and two additional buildings behind where the fire was located were evacuated, according to police and fire officials.

The cause of the explosion was not known Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said there was one civilian death. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Four firefighters also sustained minor injuries and were sent to local hospitals, an FDNY official said.

The Department of Buildings sent inspectors to the scene to conduct a structural stability inspection.

According to the FDNY, they were working with the DOB and other agencies to determine the best way to secure the wall and prevent further damage.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).