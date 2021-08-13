1 dead in double shooting at Queens karaoke bar: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Double shooting at K-Show Lounge in Queens

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting at the K-Show KTV Lounge in Flushing, Queens early Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, according to police. (PIX11 News)

FLUSHING, Queens — One person is dead and another hospitalized after gunfire erupted at a Queens karaoke bar overnight, the NYPD said early Friday.

Officers responded just after 1:15 a.m. to reports of shots fired inside the K-Show KTV Lounge, at the corner of 138th Street and 38th Avenue in Flushing, police said.

Cops arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds, a 22-year-old woman who had been shot in the hand, and a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the chest, authorities said.

Both victims were rushed to an area hospital, where the man was pronounced dead, police said. His identity was not immediately released.

Officials described the woman’s condition as “stable.”

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning, while the NYPD’s investigation continued.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

