Deadly crash shuts down part of Long Island Expressway early Wednesday

Queens

by: , Tom Kaminski / AIR11

Posted: / Updated:

FLUSHING, Queens — Traffic was backed up on the Long Island Expressway early Wednesday morning after a deadly crash on the highway in the Flushing area of Queens, authorities said.

Police said a male driver lost control of his vehicle, drove off the highway and crashed into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene just before 4:30 a.m., authorities said.

The crash occurred in the area of Kissena Boulevard, police said.

The crash investigation forced part of the westbound side of the highway to close at Exit 24 / Kissena Boulevard, with police diverting cars onto the service road to avoid the area of the crash.

The closure was causing about a 7-mile delay, with traffic backed up to Nassau County.

Drivers were advised to avoid the highway in the area if possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

