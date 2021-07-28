FLUSHING, Queens — Traffic was backed up on the Long Island Expressway early Wednesday morning after a deadly crash on the highway in the Flushing area of Queens, authorities said.

Police said a male driver lost control of his vehicle, drove off the highway and crashed into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene just before 4:30 a.m., authorities said.

The crash occurred in the area of Kissena Boulevard, police said.

The crash investigation forced part of the westbound side of the highway to close at Exit 24 / Kissena Boulevard, with police diverting cars onto the service road to avoid the area of the crash.

The closure was causing about a 7-mile delay, with traffic backed up to Nassau County.

Drivers were advised to avoid the highway in the area if possible.