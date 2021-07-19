De Blasio calls for dirt bike crackdown as boy fights for his life after Queens hit-and-run

QUEENS – A 4-year-old boy fought for his life Monday after he was struck by a dirt bike in a Queens parking lot over the weekend.

The dirt bike driver kept going after hitting the boy on Sunday night in the parking lot at the boathouse in Flushing Meadows Park, police said.

Members of the NYPD’s Transportation Unit spread awareness in the area after the collision, warning people in the park to stay safe and keep an eye on children.

The injured boy, who was hospitalized with trauma to his head and body, was with his parents, but at some point ran out between two cars, police said.

Dirt bikes ripping through the city have been a growing concern. Community leaders and lawmakers recently proposed increasing penalties for anyone riding the illegal bikes.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said it’s challenging for the NYPD to enforce those rules.

“NYPD has been very aggressive. Years ago, confiscated a huge number of them and crushed them to make a point. They did that again a few months ago,” de Blasio said. “They’ll keep doing that. We need community members to help us find where they’re being kept so we can get them, seize them. If one’s out there, it’s immediately illegal. It’s just not allowed in New York City.”

Eight people have died in accidents involving dirt bikes and 350 have been injured so far in 2021, data shows.

“It’s a real serious issue,” he said. “My heart goes out as a parent to that family, and we’re hoping and praying for the best for that four-year-old.”