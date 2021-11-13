‘Day of Action’ event helps Queens residents affected by Hurricane Ida

HOLLIS, Queens — It’s been months since Hurricane Ida initially rolled through New York City.

For some, the memories of power outages, transportation issues and flooding have faded — but many residents are still feeling the effects.

“Our house is severely damaged,” Amit Shivprasad said.

Several thousand gallons of rainwater forced its way into Shivprasad’s home, even pushing in a wall of the residence inward until it was “imploding.”

At a ‘Day of Action’ event in Queens Saturday, victims of the hurricane’s wrath were given food, cleaning supplies and clothes. In addition, contractors were on hand to let residents know how the government could help subsidize repairs costs.

“It is my responsibility … to make sure that we make these homes, homes. Some families still can’t live in their homes,” State Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman, who was present at the event, said.