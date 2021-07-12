Dance class helps Queens senior stay active while socializing

QUEENS, N.Y. — After spending more than a year in isolation, a dance class is getting seniors at the Queensbridge Houses active again, but it’s also doing more than getting them to exercise.



The seniors only get to see each other once a week in this fun environment, but it leaves a lasting impact on them, especially on Marion Jeffries.



“The body movements and everything get to me and I love it because without it, I’d be nothing,” Jeffries said.



The hour-long class is hosted by Movement Speaks and it designates time for full whole body workout — even the hands to help with finger mobility. Instructor Rebecca Hite says it’s good for those who have arthritis or joint pain.



“Continuing to move really aids the senior population in being limber and being able to get around by themselves,” Hite said.



On top of getting the seniors active, it brings them outdoors for some fresh air.



There’s also the social element that allows them to see their friends or make new ones after more than a year into the pandemic.



“Most of us have been housebound for a long, long time and coming out to these exercise classes, we meet up with some of our old friends again and it’s really good,” Jeffries added.

And the socializing aspect doesn’t only stay within the class. It happens after class too where they linger to share laughs and continue to form their friendships.