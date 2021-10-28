Cyclist critically injured in Queens hit-and-run: NYPD

A bicycle left behind after a cyclist, 21, was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Queens early Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, police say. (Citizen App)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A Queens cyclist was rushed to the hospital in critical condition early Thursday after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to the NYPD.

Police believe it happened around 1 a.m. as the 21-year-old man was riding his bike in the area of Queens Plaza and Queens Boulevard, in Long Island City.

The cyclist was struck by an unknown vehicle that authorities believe continued driving, heading toward the Queensboro Bridge.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remained in critical condition Thursday morning, police said.

No information has been released about a potential vehicle police may be searching for.

