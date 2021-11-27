Cyclist gropes woman walking with 3-year-old near Astoria Park: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
queens groping suspect

Police are looking for this individual in connection with a groping incident in Queens on Oct. 23, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

ASTORIA, Queens — A suspect on a bike groped a woman while she was out walking with her 3-year-old son in Queens last month, police said on Saturday. 

The 41-year-old woman was walking with her son near 19th Street and 23rd Drive around 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 23 when the suspect rode up behind them and grabbed the victim’s breasts and reached between her legs before fleeing on the bike into Astoria Park, police said. 

The NYPD on Saturday released a photo of the suspect, who they described as about 18 years old and 5-foot-4 with brown hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Thanksgiving rush: Millions expected to travel

Holiday travel ramping up to pre-pandemic levels

Holiday travel returns to pre-pandemic levels

Queens bagel shop employees speak up after threat to burn business down over Israeli flags

Vandals arrested in Queens riots

More Queens

Crime

Subway concerns rise after second fatal stabbing

Man stabbed to death near Penn Station on Thanksgiving

Man stabbed to death near Penn Station

2 NYPD officers wounded in Bronx shootout night before Thanksgiving

3 officers injured in 2 incidents Wednesday

Armed carjacking suspect snaps selfie

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter