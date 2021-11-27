Cyclist gropes woman walking with 3-year-old near Astoria Park: NYPD

Police are looking for this individual in connection with a groping incident in Queens on Oct. 23, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

ASTORIA, Queens — A suspect on a bike groped a woman while she was out walking with her 3-year-old son in Queens last month, police said on Saturday.

The 41-year-old woman was walking with her son near 19th Street and 23rd Drive around 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 23 when the suspect rode up behind them and grabbed the victim’s breasts and reached between her legs before fleeing on the bike into Astoria Park, police said.

The NYPD on Saturday released a photo of the suspect, who they described as about 18 years old and 5-foot-4 with brown hair.

