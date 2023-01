QUEENS (PIX11) — A New York City school custodian was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school Monday night, police said.

Allan Fung, 37, was charged with public lewdness after a student walked in on him alone in a classroom with his pants down, according to the NYPD. Fung is also charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17.

The school where the alleged incident happened is unknown. The Board of Education could not immediately be reached.