Overturned truck shuts down southbound side of Cross Island Parkway in Queens

Queens

by: , Tom Kaminski / AIR11

Posted: / Updated:

ELMONT, Queens — An overturned truck shut down the southbound side of the Cross Island Parkway during Friday morning’s commute.

AIR11 was over the scene after a dump truck appeared to have overturned on the southbound side of the expressway in Queens, near Exit 26 for the Hempstead Turnpike.

It appeared the dumpster portion of the truck had become detached and flipped over, while the front cab was still standing upright.

Overturned truck on Cross Island Parkway
An overturned dump truck on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens caused extensive delays and traffic on Friday morning, Jan. 14, 2022. (AIR11/PIX11 News)

The southbound side of the Cross Island Parkway was completely closed temporarily due to the crash, which caused extensive delays on the expressway in both directions.

It was not immediately clear what caused the truck to overturn.

No injuries had been reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Students face mental health crisis amid omicron surge

New Queens coworking space aims to help entrepreneurs grow their food business

Queens woman needs wheelchair-accessible bathroom in NYCHA home after stroke

School safety officer killed in Astoria shooting

The Missing: Dad drives through NY, NJ looking for 14-year-old daughter

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter