ELMONT, Queens — An overturned truck shut down the southbound side of the Cross Island Parkway during Friday morning’s commute.

AIR11 was over the scene after a dump truck appeared to have overturned on the southbound side of the expressway in Queens, near Exit 26 for the Hempstead Turnpike.

It appeared the dumpster portion of the truck had become detached and flipped over, while the front cab was still standing upright.

An overturned dump truck on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens caused extensive delays and traffic on Friday morning, Jan. 14, 2022. (AIR11/PIX11 News)

The southbound side of the Cross Island Parkway was completely closed temporarily due to the crash, which caused extensive delays on the expressway in both directions.

It was not immediately clear what caused the truck to overturn.

No injuries had been reported.