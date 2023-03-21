QUEENS (PIX11) — A pair of crooks put a man in a headlock and robbed him on a Queens subway platform, police said in a public appeal for tips.

The duo accosted the 46-year-old victim on the northbound platform of the 82nd Street – Jackson Heights station on the No. 7 line around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

One of the robbers put the victim in a headlock from behind, while the other snatched the man’s iPhone and wallet from his pockets, officials said. The pair then fled the station.

Investigators on Monday released surveillance video of the suspects, asking for information from anybody who recognizes them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).