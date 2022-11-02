FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Investigators on Wednesday appealed for the public’s help finding the crook who punched a 74-year-old man in the head without provocation in Flushing, then ran off with his bag.

The victim was inside a store on College Point Boulevard near 40th Road around 4 p.m. Oct. 7 when the assailant slugged him in the head without any prior dispute, according to authorities.

During the attack and ensuing scuffle, the victim dropped his bag, which contained clothes and other assorted items. The thief grabbed the bag and ran off, officials said.

The victim declined medical attention at the scene.

Police on Wednesday released a surveillance image of a person sought in connection to the robbery, requesting the public’s help in closing the case.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).