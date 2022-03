QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — An MTA bus collided with an FDNY fire truck in Queens, early Monday morning, injuring two passengers and the bus driver, officials said.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near 21st Street and 37th Avenue. Two passengers aboard the Q69 bus and the driver were taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remained ongoing Monday morning.