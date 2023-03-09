QUEENS (PIX11) — A coyote was spotted wandering around a Queens neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a coyote near 81st Avenue and 257th Street around 7 a.m.

A woman who identified herself as a “volunteer wildlife rescuer,” spotted the strolling coyote, and she, along with members of the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit corralled the animal into a cage, police said.

The rescuer transported the hound to Sweet Briar Nature Center in Smithtown, in good condition, authorities said.