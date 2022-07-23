Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A correction officer was shot during a robbery in Queens overnight, police said on Saturday.

A call came in of a shooting along Steinway Street near 34th Avenue a few minutes past 5 a.m., according to authorities. The 39-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said he was robbed by three suspects who then fled in a car. The victim was listed to be in stable condition.

Just a few hours before this attack, a fatal shooting took place in Harlem, Manhattan.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).