Cops release sketch of suspect in 2017 attempted rape in Queens

WHITESTONE, Queens — Police released a sketch of a man wanted in connection to an attempted rape in Queens in 2017.

It happened on July 4, 2017 around 12:40 a.m.

A woman, who was 28 at the time, got off a Q15 bus in the vicinity of 150 Street and 19 Avenue in Whitestone, police said.

A man, who got off the same time as her, approached the woman from behind, knocked her to the ground and attempted to rape her, according to police.

He fled on foot and the victim fled for safety to her home and called 911, authorities said. She refused medical attention.

