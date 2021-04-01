Cops release sketch of suspect in 2017 attempted rape in Queens

2017 attempted rape queens

NYPD released a sketch of a man wanted in connection to an attempted rape in Queens in 2017.

WHITESTONE, Queens — Police released a sketch of a man wanted in connection to an attempted rape in Queens in 2017. 

It happened on July 4, 2017 around 12:40 a.m.

A woman, who was 28 at the time, got off a Q15 bus in the vicinity of 150 Street and 19 Avenue in Whitestone, police said.

A man, who got off the same time as her, approached the woman from behind, knocked her to the ground and attempted to rape her, according to police.

He fled on foot and the victim fled for safety to her home and called 911, authorities said. She refused medical attention.

Police released a sketch of the suspect. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

