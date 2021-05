MASPETH, Queens — A construction worker fell to his death while removing a ladder on the sixth floor of the building he was working on, police said.

The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. at a building under construction on Court Square in Maspeth. The man was removing the ladder when he fell from the scaffold.

The victim was later identified as Diego Lliguicota, 32. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, authorities said.