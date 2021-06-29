ConEd tells Upper West Side and Western Queens customers to conserve energy

NEW YORK — Con Edison is telling customers in parts of Queens and the Upper West Side of Manhattan to conserve energy as crews work on repairs to equipment.

The energy company says that they’ve reduced voltage in these areas by 5% to protect the equipment.

The area of western Queens ConEd is asking to conserve energy is bounded by the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and 51st Avenue on the north, the Jackie Robinson Parkway on the south, Queens Boulevard on the east, and the Brooklyn borough line on the west. This area has 115,000 customers in Glendale, Forest Hills, Forest Hills Gardens and Middle Village area.

The area on the West Side of Manhattan is made up around West 111th Street, West 71st Street on the south, Central Park West on the east, and the Hudson River on the west and includes 77,000 customers in the Upper West Side and Manhattan Valley neighborhoods.

The company has asked customers in these areas not to use energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, and microwaves until crews complete repairs. The company also asks customers to limit unnecessary use of air conditioning. If you have two air conditioners, use only one and set it to the highest comfortable temperature.

According to ConEd, the equipment problems in these neighborhoods have no effect on the rest of the Con Edison system. The company is in communication with New York City Emergency Management.