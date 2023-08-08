ARVERNE, Queens (PIX11) — The condition of a woman who was bitten by a shark in the surf at Rockaway Beach in Queens on Monday has improved, according to Jamaica Hospital, where she’d been transported in critical condition.

The shark bite that the woman sustained — the sixth in New York waters so far this year — was part of an active shark season, as well as a busy week thus far for the carnivorous sea creatures.

On Tuesday, a shark was sighted near Breezy Point, Queens, about a mile-and-a-half west of where the woman had been attacked. Also on Tuesday, much of Jones Beach, about 12 miles east of where the woman had been bitten, was closed to swimming due to at least two shark sightings.

New York City beaches in the Rockaways were closed on Tuesday, after the woman, whose name has not been released, was bitten the evening before.

At Beach 59th Street, in the Arverne neighborhood of the Rockaways, members of the NYPD Tactical Assistance Response Unit on Tuesday kept launching a drone over the beach to see if sharks were in the water. They didn’t spot any.

Still, as a precaution, the beach remained closed all day. Lifeguards were posted to ensure that nobody went into the surf.