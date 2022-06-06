NEW YORK (PIX11) — All of the bus routes in New York City city are being redesigned borough by borough, and the MTA is working on the final plans for Queens.

Staten Island has been in place since before the pandemic, and the Bronx changes went through the process and take effect later this month.

The MTA has held 14 virtual workshops on the Queen’s bus redesign in each of the borough’s community boards. The borough’s riders have organized their own meetings and want answers. They said it would be nice to have more service for everyone.

Charlton D. Souza founded a transit group called Passengers United. They have organized an in-person public meeting in college point Monday night, which will also be live-streamed. The MTA is expected to send a rep to listen to the meeting.

The riders are concerned with the removal of bus stops, the consolidation of some routes, and changes to some express bus services.

This is the first major re-design of bus routes in decades. In Queens, the bus is essential for commuters who have fewer subway options. The MTA considered the community’s concerns about reliable service, faster travel, better connections, and ease of use.

The final MTA proposal will be released later this summer.