Man sought in string of gropings in Queens: NYPD

Surveillance images of a man police believe is behind at least three groping incidents in the College Point area of Queens in recent months. (NYPD)

COLLEGE POINT, Queens — The NYPD on Friday released a new image of a man they’re looking for in connection with at least three groping incidents in a Queens neighborhood over the past four months.

According to police, the most recent incident occurred on the night of May 13, in the vicinity of 18th Avenue and 122nd Street, in the College Point area.

Officials said the unidentified man was on a bicycle when he rode up to a 19-year-old girl and grabbed her breast before fleeing.

Authorities believe the same man is responsible for two similar sexual assaults back in March.

On the night of March 10, near the corner of 121st Street and 18th Avenue, the man rode up on his bike to a woman, 28, and smacked her buttocks, police said.

The woman started to chase him, at which point he hopped off his bike and exposed himself before fleeing on the bike, authorities said.

The next night, in MacNeil Park, an 18-year-old was walking near the river when the man once again rode up on a bicycle from behind and slapped her backside before riding off, police said.

The NYPD released the above images in hopes the public could help identify the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).