Cocaine bust: $94K worth of cocaine hidden in woman’s body, bra at JFK Airport

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cocaine pellets found in bra -JFK

U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers at JFK Airport found $94,000 worth of cocaine in a woman’s bra (U.S. Customs Border and Protection)

JAMAICA, Queens — Authorities arrested a woman at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens after she was found with more than $94,000 worth of cocaine in her possession.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers had inspected passengers arriving from a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on April 9, authorities said. 

Among the passengers was Yerlina Hernandez DeNova.

During her examination, officers discovered three pellets containing a white powder within DeNova’s purse, officials said.

She was subsequently escorted to a private search room where officers conducted a physical search, CBP officials said.

During the search, officers found pellets containing a white powder in her bra, and DeNova admitted to officers to inserting several pellets into her body, according to authorities.

Officers tested a sample of the pellets, which tested positive for cocaine, officials said.

In total, 100 pellets of white powder, weighing about three pounds, and valued at more than $94,000 were discovered and seized, authorities said.

DeNova faces charges of importing a controlled substance into the United States and federal narcotics smuggling charges, officials said. 

Share this story

Queens Videos

Mets home opener: Fans return to Citi Field Thursday for first time since 2019

Fans flock for Mets Home Opener

Jackson Heights apartments destroyed in fire

911 wasn't immediately called as fire took over Queens building: FDNY

Jackson Heights fire: 240 homeless, 21 hurt after flames tear through apartment building

More than a dozen people injured in Queens fire

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter