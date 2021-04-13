U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers at JFK Airport found $94,000 worth of cocaine in a woman’s bra (U.S. Customs Border and Protection)

JAMAICA, Queens — Authorities arrested a woman at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens after she was found with more than $94,000 worth of cocaine in her possession.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers had inspected passengers arriving from a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on April 9, authorities said.

Among the passengers was Yerlina Hernandez DeNova.

During her examination, officers discovered three pellets containing a white powder within DeNova’s purse, officials said.

She was subsequently escorted to a private search room where officers conducted a physical search, CBP officials said.

During the search, officers found pellets containing a white powder in her bra, and DeNova admitted to officers to inserting several pellets into her body, according to authorities.

Officers tested a sample of the pellets, which tested positive for cocaine, officials said.

In total, 100 pellets of white powder, weighing about three pounds, and valued at more than $94,000 were discovered and seized, authorities said.

DeNova faces charges of importing a controlled substance into the United States and federal narcotics smuggling charges, officials said.