Emergency responders were at the scene after a man was found dead in a Queens office Aug. 5, 2021 (Citizen App)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Police on Monday arrested man who they said was a client of a Queens divorce attorney who was found dead in his office last week, according to authorities.

The NYPD said 64-year-old Nando Perez, of the Bronx, was arrested around 8:15 a.m. in Jackson Heights, the same neighborhood where the lawyer’s office is located.

Perez was hit with charges including murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

According to authorities, the suspect had a longstanding dispute with the attorney, that “came to an end.”

65-year-old Charles Zolot was found dead in his Jackson Heights office, in the vicinity of 82nd Street and 37th Avenue, early on the morning of Aug. 5, police said.

Zolot was discovered laying on his back with trauma to his torso and face. He was stabbed to death, the New York Post reported.

Police on Tuesday said the investigation remained ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).