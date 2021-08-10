Client arrested after divorce attorney found dead in Jackson Heights office: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man dead Queens office

Emergency responders were at the scene after a man was found dead in a Queens office Aug. 5, 2021 (Citizen App)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Police on Monday arrested man who they said was a client of a Queens divorce attorney who was found dead in his office last week, according to authorities.

The NYPD said 64-year-old Nando Perez, of the Bronx, was arrested around 8:15 a.m. in Jackson Heights, the same neighborhood where the lawyer’s office is located.

Perez was hit with charges including murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

According to authorities, the suspect had a longstanding dispute with the attorney, that “came to an end.”

65-year-old Charles Zolot was found dead in his Jackson Heights office, in the vicinity of 82nd Street and 37th Avenue, early on the morning of Aug. 5, police said.

Zolot was discovered laying on his back with trauma to his torso and face. He was stabbed to death, the New York Post reported.

Police on Tuesday said the investigation remained ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

2 shot by stray bullets on MTA bus when man opens fire on Queens street: NYPD

Could old Queens rail link be revived?

Bloody weekend: At least 30 shot in NYC gun violence

Queens residents concerned with gun violence

NYPD: 10 shot in Queens gang -related attack by 2 men who fled on mopeds

10 shot in suspected gang-related, ‘brazen coordinated attack’ in Queens, NYPD says

More Queens

Crime

Long Island police arrest 10 in major dog fighting ring

Drag racing hit-and-run in Crown Heights kills woman

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Woman shot dead on crowded Crown Heights street; shooter sought

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter