QUEENS — A man charged in connection to the 2019 friendly fire death of an NYPD detective was sentenced to 33 years in prison.

Christopher Ransom, 30, was also sentenced to five years post-release supervision.

Ransom pleaded guilty last month to aggravated manslaughter and robbery charges related to the Feb. 12, 2019 shooting that killed NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen.

Ransom and an accomplice, Jagger Freeman, held up a Richmond Hill T-Mobile store, according to court records. The two brandished a weapon and ordered the two store employees to surrender cash and merchandise from the back room.

Ransom allegedly pointed a fake gun at responding officers, who fired 42 shots.

Simonsen, a 19-year veteran detective, was fatally shot in the torso.

A sergeant was also seriously injured after he was shot in his left leg.

Officials called the incident a “tragic case of friendly fire.”

“My hope is that the family of Detective Brian Simonsen may finally have some closure with the sentencing of this defendant. His lawless, selfish behavior set the terrible events of that day in motion. He committed one of several robberies and terrified the employees of that cell phone store before drawing the fire of police. The heartbreaking result was the loss Detective Simonsen and the injury of Sergeant Matthew Gorman,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.