Child stabbed at playground outside Queens school

QUEENS — A 12-year-old child was stabbed at a playground outside a Queens school on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the union representing school safety agents.

The victim was stabbed by another child who ran away, the spokesperson said.

FDNY responded to the school around 3 p.m. for reports of a stab wound and took the patient to a hospital.

The incident happened after school and the wounded child went to the school for help, an official told PIX11 News.

“NYPD and EMS immediately responded to this incident, which occurred off school property and after dismissal,” a Department of Education spokesperson said. “We will work closely with the NYPD as they conduct a thorough investigation.”

Information on the child’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

There are around 2,000 students at IS 8 along with one supervisory safety agent and seven school safety agents. Before the pandemic, the school had 10 agents along with the supervisor, according to the union spokesperson.

