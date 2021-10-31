Child may be inside Mustang stolen in Queens: NYPD

HOLLIS, Queens — A child may have been in the backseat of a Mustang stolen in Queens on Sunday night, police said.

The red Ford Mustang was taken by an unidentified man on 202nd Street near 104th Avenue around 7 p.m., when calls came in to the NYPD about a stolen vehicle.

As of 8:20 p.m., the stolen vehicle had not been recovered.

Police have not yet shared any additional information about the child possibly in the stolen vehicle.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

