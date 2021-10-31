Child may be inside Mustang stolen in Queens: NYPD

HOLLIS, Queens — A child may have been in the backseat of a Mustang stolen in Queens on Sunday night, police said.

The red Ford Mustang was taken by an unidentified man on 202nd Street near 104th Avenue around 7 p.m., when calls came in to the NYPD about a stolen vehicle.

As of 8:20 p.m., the stolen vehicle had not been recovered.

Police have not yet shared any additional information about the child possibly in the stolen vehicle.

