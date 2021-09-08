Child hospitalized after car crashes into Astoria Subway restaurant: FDNY

Police on the scene after a car crashed through the front window of a Subway restaurant in the LaGuardia Shopping Center in Astoria, Queens on Sept. 7, 2021, the FDNY says. (Citizen App)

ASTORIA, Queens — A child was rushed to the hospital in Queens on Tuesday night after a car crashed into a restaurant at a shopping plaza, authorities said.

According to the FDNY, units responded around 8:45 p.m. to a call for the crash at the LaGuardia Shopping Center at 43-02 Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria.

Video from the Citizen App showed police tape around a sedan that had apparently smashed through the glass front window of a Subway sandwiches restaurant in the plaza.

FDNY officials said one child was transported to an area hospital after the crash.

Vehicle Crashed Into Building @CitizenApp 43-02 Ditmars Blvd Yesterday 8:52:22 PM EDT

Authorities did not share the child’s condition or the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the crash was not known early Wednesday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).