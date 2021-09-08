Child hospitalized after car crashes into Astoria Subway restaurant: FDNY

Car crashes into Subway restaurant in Astoria, Queens

Police on the scene after a car crashed through the front window of a Subway restaurant in the LaGuardia Shopping Center in Astoria, Queens on Sept. 7, 2021, the FDNY says. (Citizen App)

ASTORIA, Queens — A child was rushed to the hospital in Queens on Tuesday night after a car crashed into a restaurant at a shopping plaza, authorities said.

According to the FDNY, units responded around 8:45 p.m. to a call for the crash at the LaGuardia Shopping Center at 43-02 Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria.

Video from the Citizen App showed police tape around a sedan that had apparently smashed through the glass front window of a Subway sandwiches restaurant in the plaza.

FDNY officials said one child was transported to an area hospital after the crash.

Vehicle Crashed Into Building @CitizenApp

43-02 Ditmars Blvd Yesterday 8:52:22 PM EDT

Authorities did not share the child’s condition or the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the crash was not known early Wednesday.

