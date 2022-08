JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle in Queens Saturday, police said.

The child was hit at 117-23 147th Street in Jamaica around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The boy was hospitalized in critical condition, but he died from his injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.