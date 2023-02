A child was hit and killed by a vehicle in Astoria, Queens on Feb. 17, 2023. (PIX11)

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A young girl was hit and killed by a vehicle in Queens Friday evening, police said.

The girl was fatally struck at Newtown Road and 45th Street in Astoria around 7 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash, police said. Additional information was not immediately available.