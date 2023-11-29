FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A 3-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle in Queens Wednesday evening, police said.

The child was struck near 41-04 College Point Boulevard and 41st Avenue in Flushing around 6:40 p.m., according to authorities.

The driver of a white sedan was driving away from a parking spot and struck the child, police said. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police are still searching for the driver, who didn’t remain at the scene and was last seen driving away south on College Point Boulevard, police said.

