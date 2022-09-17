COLLEGE POINT, Queens (PIX11) — An 8-year-old girl died after a fire broke out in a residential building in Queens on Saturday, police said.

The FDNY responded to the fire on the third floor of a three-story building on 130th Street near 23rd Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. The girl suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Two men, ages 35 and 18, were also taken to a hospital, officials said. Both suffered from smoke inhalation and burns, per authorities. The FDNY described their conditions as serious but non-life-threatening.

The fire was deemed under control at around 8:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. Fire marshals launched an investigation to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.