ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy was killed in a Queens hit-and-run collision on Thursday evening, police said.

He was crossing the street with his parents at 100th Street and McIntosh Street around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit by a white Dodge Ram truck, officials said. The driver kept going.

The boy suffered severe head trauma and torso injuries, police said. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

