WOODSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Two carjacking suspects pointed a gun at a man sleeping in the backseat and kicked him out of the vehicle before driving off from a Queens parking lot Monday, police said.

The 22-year-old man exited the car unharmed before the incident unfolded at a Woodside parking lot at 60-31 Ave. T at around 6 p.m. A man, 50, had parked his white Nissan Rogue in the lot and left it running with the younger man asleep in the backseat, according to the NYPD.

Shortly after, two males were captured on surveillance video entering the car and taking off in the stolen vehicle, police said. The footage shows the car backing out of the parking spot and briefly stopping when a man in jeans and a red shirt gets out of the vehicle.

There were no injuries. The car has not been recovered, police said.

The NYPD released a video of the incident but descriptions of the perpetrators were not provided. The investigation is ongoing.

