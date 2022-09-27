HILLCREST, Queens (PIX11) — An alleged shoplifter tried to carjack a getaway vehicle, but wound up crashing into a KFC in Hillcrest, according to authorities.

Robert Savoia, 42, allegedly boosted merchandise from a Rite Aid near Parsons Boulevard and Union Turnpike around 2 p.m. Monday, then attempted to yank a 57-year-old man from behind the wheel of his car, police said.

As the two men struggled, the driver hit the accelerator, sending the vehicle crashing into a nearby KFC, officials said.

First responders transported both men to area hospitals. The victim’s precise condition was not disclosed, but authorities said that he was expected to survive his injuries. Savoia suffered what police described as minor injuries.

Savoia is charged with grand larceny, robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing, according to officials.