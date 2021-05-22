FDNY rescue teams search for victims after a car plunged into the water in Queens on May 22, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Three people were killed early Saturday morning after a vehicle plunged into a creek in Queens, fire officials said.

First responders were called to the area near Borden Avenue and 29th Street in Long Island City around 4:45 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said the vehicle went over a hill and landed in the water at Newtown Creek.

FDNY divers and rescue teams responded to the scene and pulled three people from the water, officials said.

The victims were taken to area hospitals, but none survived, officials said.

Their identities were not immediately released.