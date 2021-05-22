Car plunges into water in Queens, leaving 3 dead: FDNY

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
divers search for car in water in Queens

FDNY rescue teams search for victims after a car plunged into the water in Queens on May 22, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Three people were killed early Saturday morning after a vehicle plunged into a creek in Queens, fire officials said.

First responders were called to the area near Borden Avenue and 29th Street in Long Island City around 4:45 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said the vehicle went over a hill and landed in the water at Newtown Creek.

FDNY divers and rescue teams responded to the scene and pulled three people from the water, officials said.

The victims were taken to area hospitals, but none survived, officials said.

Their identities were not immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

More than 20 vehicles vandalized in Astoria, Woodside

Father, 8-year-old son among 3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Queens: police

Mayor promises to finish safety improvements and bike lane on Queens Boulevard

Surrogate Sister: Woman helps sibling with major medical feats

NYPD officers arrested in alleged bribery scheme

Astoria mom needs 89-year-old grandfather's help to clean up flooding mess

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter