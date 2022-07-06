Police on scene in Jamaica, Queens, where a woman was shot July 6, 2022. (PIX11)

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A woman was apparently caught in crossfire Wednesday night.

Police said the woman was walking on 142nd Street when suspects in two sedans started firing at each other. She was shot in the chest during the shootout.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspects fled the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).